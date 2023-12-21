JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) is above average at 3.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.

The public float for JKS is 51.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JKS on December 21, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

JKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) has jumped by 5.84 compared to previous close of 32.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that We have screened value stocks JAKK, JKS, CNC, ADT and CSR based on the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, which offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential.

JKS’s Market Performance

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has experienced a 2.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month, and a 26.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for JKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.79% for JKS’s stock, with a -11.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKS Trading at 6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.65. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR saw -16.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Equity return is now at value 23.67, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.