JFrog Ltd (FROG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.87 compared to its previous closing price of 31.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that As the festive season rolls in, finding the best tech stocks to buy is exciting, lighting up various sectors with innovative energy. These industry giants are showing impressive resilience and growth across diverse fields, from groundbreaking pharmaceuticals and cloud services to AI-powered customer interactions, cutting-edge semiconductor technology, and the expanding world of streaming platforms.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FROG is also noteworthy at 0.80.

The public float for FROG is 81.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. The average trading volume of FROG on December 21, 2023 was 767.86K shares.

FROG’s Market Performance

The stock of JFrog Ltd (FROG) has seen a 7.94% increase in the past week, with a 25.61% rise in the past month, and a 29.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for FROG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.16% for FROG’s stock, with a 34.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FROG Trading at 27.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +25.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG rose by +8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.61. In addition, JFrog Ltd saw 57.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Simon Frederic, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $32.16 back on Dec 19. After this action, Simon Frederic now owns 4,944,432 shares of JFrog Ltd, valued at $1,125,426 using the latest closing price.

Landman Yoav, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd, sale 8,259 shares at $32.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Landman Yoav is holding 7,016,371 shares at $265,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Equity return is now at value -11.45, with -8.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, JFrog Ltd (FROG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.