Janover Inc (JNVR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Janover Inc (JNVR) has gone down by -29.93% for the week, with a -3.03% drop in the past month and a -25.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.42% for JNVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.29% for JNVR’s stock, with a -23.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Janover Inc (NASDAQ: JNVR) Right Now?

The public float for JNVR is 3.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNVR on December 21, 2023 was 92.32K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

JNVR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Janover Inc (NASDAQ: JNVR) has decreased by -28.89 when compared to last closing price of 1.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch, today announced that Blake Janover, CEO and Bruce Rosenbloom, CFO of Janover, will be participating in the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida.Presentation details are as follows:

JNVR Trading at -6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.07%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNVR fell by -29.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2699. In addition, Janover Inc saw -74.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNVR starting from LEMOS MARCELO, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Dec 15. After this action, LEMOS MARCELO now owns 10,744 shares of Janover Inc, valued at $1,686 using the latest closing price.

JANOVER BLAKE, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Janover Inc, purchase 400 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that JANOVER BLAKE is holding 5,834,504 shares at $468 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Janover Inc (JNVR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.