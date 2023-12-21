J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) has dropped by -1.60 compared to previous close of 124.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that The J.M. Smucker (SJM) looks well placed on strong brand demand, net price realization and core priorities such as reshaping the portfolio amid elevated SD&A costs.

Is It Worth Investing in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SJM is at 0.27.

The public float for SJM is 103.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.22% of that float. The average trading volume for SJM on December 21, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

SJM’s Market Performance

SJM’s stock has seen a -3.48% decrease for the week, with a 8.97% rise in the past month and a -4.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for J.M. Smucker Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.29% for SJM’s stock, with a -11.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SJM Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.80. In addition, J.M. Smucker Co. saw -22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from Marshall Tucker H, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $124.53 back on Dec 15. After this action, Marshall Tucker H now owns 10,126 shares of J.M. Smucker Co., valued at $186,795 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Director of J.M. Smucker Co., purchase 1,000 shares at $125.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 1,000 shares at $125,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Equity return is now at value -0.17, with -0.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.