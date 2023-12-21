Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, IRWD stock has gone up by 2.90%, with a monthly gain of 15.67% and a quarterly surge of 16.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.76% for IRWD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is 0.75.

The public float for IRWD is 152.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRWD on December 21, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) has decreased by -3.25 when compared to last closing price of 11.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Ironwood’s (IRWD) third-quarter 2023 earnings miss estimates, while revenues beat the same. Linzess collaboration revenues drive the top line.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRWD Trading at 13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from Kessler Marla L, who sale 9,926 shares at the price of $11.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, Kessler Marla L now owns 96,572 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $111,072 using the latest closing price.

Davis Andrew, the SVP, Chief Business Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 3,287 shares at $9.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Davis Andrew is holding 217,374 shares at $31,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Equity return is now at value -711.07, with -121.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.