Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.94 compared to its previous closing price of 50.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-20 that CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that Brett P.

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IONS is also noteworthy at 0.47.

The public float for IONS is 140.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.92% of that float. The average trading volume of IONS on December 21, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

IONS’s Market Performance

IONS stock saw a decrease of -1.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.70% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.84% for IONS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONS Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.71. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Monia Brett P, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $49.58 back on Dec 14. After this action, Monia Brett P now owns 118,111 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,190,019 using the latest closing price.

BENNETT C FRANK, the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 22,612 shares at $49.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that BENNETT C FRANK is holding 65,754 shares at $1,121,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Equity return is now at value -89.91, with -15.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.