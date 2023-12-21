Insmed Inc’s (INSM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Insmed Inc (INSM) has gone down by -3.48% for the week, with a 12.55% rise in the past month and a 5.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.90% for INSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.00% for INSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25.

The public float for INSM is 139.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INSM on December 21, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

INSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) has dropped by -4.87 compared to previous close of 29.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Insmed (INSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.06. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for INSM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INSM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INSM Trading at 8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSM fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.81. In addition, Insmed Inc saw 38.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSM starting from Lewis William, who sale 112,000 shares at the price of $24.08 back on Oct 27. After this action, Lewis William now owns 0 shares of Insmed Inc, valued at $2,696,449 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Alexander, the General Counsel, Senior VP of Insmed Inc, sale 740 shares at $20.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Smith Michael Alexander is holding 77,142 shares at $14,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSM

Equity return is now at value -1453.41, with -62.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Insmed Inc (INSM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.