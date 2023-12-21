Inmode Ltd (INMD) Stock Showcases -4.04% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, INMD stock has gone down by -0.95%, with a monthly decline of -3.50% and a quarterly plunge of -32.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.50% for Inmode Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.04% for INMD stock, with a simple moving average of -32.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) is above average at 10.37x. The 36-month beta value for INMD is also noteworthy at 2.23.

The public float for INMD is 76.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.40% of that float. The average trading volume of INMD on December 21, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

The stock price of Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) has plunged by -4.93 when compared to previous closing price of 22.94, but the company has seen a -0.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching InMode (INMD) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INMD Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.69. In addition, Inmode Ltd saw -38.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 26.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Inmode Ltd (INMD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.