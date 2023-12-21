Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT) has decreased by -7.97 when compared to last closing price of 1.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Alex Lobo – IR Milton Werner – CEO Joseph Frattaroli – CFO Conference Call Participants Edward White – H.C. Wainwright Operator Hello, and welcome to the Inhibikase Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for IKT is 4.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IKT on December 21, 2023 was 270.41K shares.

IKT’s Market Performance

IKT’s stock has seen a 0.79% increase for the week, with a 47.59% rise in the past month and a 1.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.61% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.88% for IKT’s stock, with a -49.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IKT Trading at 26.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.95%, as shares surge +35.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1124. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc saw -57.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Equity return is now at value -95.28, with -82.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.