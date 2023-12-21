Immuneering Corp (IMRX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.73.

The public float for IMRX is 21.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMRX on December 21, 2023 was 60.93K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

IMRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) has decreased by -13.88 when compared to last closing price of 7.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that management will present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Harold “E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer.

IMRX’s Market Performance

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) has experienced a -1.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.07% rise in the past month, and a -13.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.89% for IMRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.25% for IMRX’s stock, with a -21.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMRX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for IMRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMRX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $20 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMRX Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMRX fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.53. In addition, Immuneering Corp saw 38.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMRX

Equity return is now at value -45.71, with -41.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Immuneering Corp (IMRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.