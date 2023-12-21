Imax Corp (IMAX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.24 in comparison to its previous close of 15.56, however, the company has experienced a -7.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) Right Now?

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMAX is 1.24.

The public float for IMAX is 44.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMAX on December 21, 2023 was 646.14K shares.

IMAX’s Market Performance

IMAX stock saw a decrease of -7.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Imax Corp (IMAX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.38% for IMAX’s stock, with a -18.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $24 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMAX Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX fell by -7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, Imax Corp saw 1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from PABLO CALAMERA, who sale 3,516 shares at the price of $18.98 back on Jul 28. After this action, PABLO CALAMERA now owns 30,813 shares of Imax Corp, valued at $66,734 using the latest closing price.

GELFOND RICHARD L, the Chief Executive Officer of Imax Corp, sale 100,000 shares at $20.95 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that GELFOND RICHARD L is holding 388,678 shares at $2,094,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Equity return is now at value 9.07, with 3.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imax Corp (IMAX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.