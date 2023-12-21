Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86.

The public float for IEP is 409.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IEP on December 21, 2023 was 732.04K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

IEP) stock’s latest price update

Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ: IEP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.77 in relation to its previous close of 15.61. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that As the markets soar higher following the Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates, now may be a great time to jettison any dividend stocks to sell from your portfolio. While stocks overall could continue to perform strongly, company-specific factors can result in poor or even negative returns with many high-yield but low-quality dividend plays.

IEP’s Market Performance

Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.78% decline in the past month and a -22.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for IEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.25% for IEP stock, with a simple moving average of -45.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 03, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

IEP Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEP remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, Icahn Enterprises L P saw -68.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IEP

Equity return is now at value -17.53, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.