Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX)’s stock price has dropped by -3.40 in relation to previous closing price of 6.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that With speculation about interest rate cuts seemingly reaching a fever pitch, it’s naturally time to consider high-yield dividend stocks. To be sure, this segment has lost some of its attractiveness over roughly the past two years as the Federal Reserve began earnestly hiking borrowing costs.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) Right Now?

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIMX is 2.08.

The public float for HIMX is 174.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIMX on December 21, 2023 was 688.65K shares.

HIMX’s Market Performance

The stock of Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has seen a 4.75% increase in the past week, with a -4.33% drop in the past month, and a 10.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for HIMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for HIMX’s stock, with a -8.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMX Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, Himax Technologies ADR saw -4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Equity return is now at value 8.23, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.