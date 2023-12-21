Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for HLT is 251.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLT on December 21, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

HLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has plunged by -1.15 when compared to previous closing price of 179.74, but the company has seen a -0.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that Hilton’s asset-light franchise model has helped deliver outstanding long-term returns for investors. The pipeline remains robust and growing, with management forecasting an acceleration of up to 6-7% annualized net unit growth after 2024. Between unit growth, RevPAR growth and stock buybacks, Hilton can power the type of EPS growth needed to more than justify its current valuation.

HLT’s Market Performance

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has seen a -0.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.02% gain in the past month and a 20.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for HLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.10% for HLT stock, with a simple moving average of 18.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $168 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLT Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.72. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc saw 40.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Silcock Christopher W, who sale 10,863 shares at the price of $166.61 back on Nov 16. After this action, Silcock Christopher W now owns 58,256 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, valued at $1,809,892 using the latest closing price.

Duffy Michael W, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sale 6,267 shares at $166.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Duffy Michael W is holding 19,780 shares at $1,041,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.