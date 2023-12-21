Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.02 in relation to its previous close of 8.79. However, the company has experienced a 6.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Michael Koehler – VP of IR and Treasury Douglas Cahill – Chairman, President and CEO Robert Kraft – CFO Jon Adinolfi – COO Conference Call Participants Matthew Bouley – Barclays Lee Jagoda – CJS Securities Madison Callinan – Canaccord Genuity Brian Butler – Stifel Stephen Volkmann – Jefferies Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Results Presentation for Hillman Solutions Corp. My name is Cherie, and I will be your conference call operator today. Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that today’s presentation is being recorded and simultaneously webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.66.

The public float for HLMN is 192.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of HLMN was 1.15M shares.

HLMN’s Market Performance

The stock of Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) has seen a 6.62% increase in the past week, with a 19.18% rise in the past month, and a 3.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for HLMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.09% for HLMN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLMN Trading at 17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +22.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN rose by +6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp saw 20.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from Woodlief Philip, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.91 back on May 18. After this action, Woodlief Philip now owns 27,537 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp, valued at $79,100 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hillman Solutions Corp, sale 22,455,000 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 0 shares at $172,652,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Equity return is now at value -1.15, with -0.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.