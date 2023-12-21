Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE: HI) is above average at 25.52x. The 36-month beta value for HI is also noteworthy at 1.50.

The public float for HI is 69.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume of HI on December 21, 2023 was 340.02K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

HI) stock’s latest price update

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE: HI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.39 in relation to its previous close of 45.90. However, the company has experienced a 5.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Hillenbrand’s (HI) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings rise year over year, reflecting contributions from acquisitions and gains from favorable pricing and productivity improvements.

HI’s Market Performance

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) has seen a 5.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.78% gain in the past month and a 8.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for HI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.57% for HI’s stock, with a 1.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HI stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for HI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for HI in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $61 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HI Trading at 15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +19.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HI rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.30. In addition, Hillenbrand Inc saw 7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HI starting from HILLENBRAND DANIEL C., who purchase 2,448 shares at the price of $40.62 back on Dec 12. After this action, HILLENBRAND DANIEL C. now owns 3,448 shares of Hillenbrand Inc, valued at $99,438 using the latest closing price.

RYAN KIMBERLY K, the President & CEO of Hillenbrand Inc, purchase 3,156 shares at $39.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that RYAN KIMBERLY K is holding 109,925 shares at $124,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HI

Equity return is now at value 7.89, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hillenbrand Inc (HI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.