Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) has gone up by 34.49% for the week, with a 95.50% rise in the past month and a 287.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.87% for GYRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.23% for GYRE’s stock, with a 308.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GYRE is at 1.96.

The public float for GYRE is 12.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.16% of that float. The average trading volume for GYRE on December 21, 2023 was 81.24K shares.

GYRE) stock’s latest price update

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.85 in comparison to its previous close of 25.89, however, the company has experienced a 34.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-02 that Korro Bio is working on an RNA-editing platform, and its stock price shot up 171% in November. Gyre Therapeutics is a commercial-stage drugmaker in China that could expand into the lucrative U.S. market.

Analysts’ Opinion of GYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GYRE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for GYRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GYRE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GYRE Trading at 117.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares surge +125.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +332.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GYRE rose by +34.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +684.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.71. In addition, Gyre Therapeutics Inc saw 485.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GYRE

Equity return is now at value -269.01, with -215.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.