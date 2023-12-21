Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TV is also noteworthy at 1.73.

The public float for TV is 534.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of TV on December 21, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

TV stock's latest price update

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV)'s stock price has declined in relation to previous closing price of 3.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported that the company emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks, and is always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

TV’s Market Performance

TV’s stock has risen by 2.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.92% and a quarterly drop of -0.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.29% for TV stock, with a simple moving average of -21.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.70 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TV Trading at 20.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +22.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR saw -27.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Equity return is now at value -11.34, with -5.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.