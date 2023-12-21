Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.12.

The public float for GGAL is 119.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of GGAL was 1.12M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GGAL) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL)’s stock price has increased by 4.66 compared to its previous closing price of 16.73. However, the company has seen a -1.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Argentina elected a new president just over a week ago. President-elect Javier Milei has promised to dollarize his nation’s economy, tame inflation — and close down Argentina’s central bank.

GGAL’s Market Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has experienced a -1.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.52% rise in the past month, and a 18.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for GGAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.77% for GGAL’s stock, with a 27.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at 26.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +20.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.86. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR saw 95.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Equity return is now at value 17.63, with 3.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.