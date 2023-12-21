Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) is above average at 33.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.09.

The public float for GO is 91.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GO on December 21, 2023 was 966.62K shares.

GO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) has plunged by -3.30 when compared to previous closing price of 27.92, but the company has seen a -7.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that With a strong focus on customer diversity, operational efficiency and sustainable growth, Grocery Outlet (GO) continues to solidify its position in the grocery retail sector.

GO’s Market Performance

GO’s stock has fallen by -7.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.19% and a quarterly drop of -4.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.97% for GO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GO Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GO fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.64. In addition, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp saw -7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GO starting from Herman Thomas F, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $28.76 back on Dec 15. After this action, Herman Thomas F now owns 13,400 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, valued at $57,520 using the latest closing price.

Herman Thomas F, the Director of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, sale 2,000 shares at $29.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Herman Thomas F is holding 15,400 shares at $59,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GO

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.