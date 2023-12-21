Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GRTS is also noteworthy at 0.24.

The public float for GRTS is 87.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.39% of that float. The average trading volume of GRTS on December 21, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS)’s stock price has plunge by -7.78relation to previous closing price of 1.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

GRTS’s Market Performance

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) has seen a -5.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 25.76% gain in the past month and a 32.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.77% for GRTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.68% for GRTS stock, with a simple moving average of -18.18% for the last 200 days.

GRTS Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +29.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTS fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5750. In addition, Gritstone Bio Inc saw -51.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTS starting from Economides Vassiliki, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on May 23. After this action, Economides Vassiliki now owns 214,058 shares of Gritstone Bio Inc, valued at $22,829 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTS

Equity return is now at value -131.82, with -70.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.