Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE)'s stock price has decreased by -3.93 compared to its previous closing price of 26.43. However, the company has seen a -3.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.62.

The public float for GPRE is 57.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.34% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of GPRE was 1.19M shares.

GPRE’s Market Performance

GPRE stock saw a decrease of -3.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Green Plains Inc (GPRE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for GPRE’s stock, with a -16.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $39 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPRE Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.86. In addition, Green Plains Inc saw -16.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Becker Todd A, who purchase 960 shares at the price of $24.68 back on Dec 11. After this action, Becker Todd A now owns 696,346 shares of Green Plains Inc, valued at $23,693 using the latest closing price.

Becker Todd A, the President and CEO of Green Plains Inc, purchase 5,419 shares at $23.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Becker Todd A is holding 695,386 shares at $125,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -6.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.