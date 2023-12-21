GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Stock Experiences -8.80% Monthly Change

In the past week, GPRO stock has gone down by -5.00%, with a monthly decline of -8.80% and a quarterly surge of 1.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for GoPro Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.15% for GPRO’s stock, with a -11.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GPRO is also noteworthy at 1.56.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for GPRO is 122.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. The average trading volume of GPRO on December 21, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

GPRO) stock’s latest price update

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.20 in comparison to its previous close of 3.57, however, the company has experienced a -5.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-12 that A prominent analyst says that GoPro stock could have downside ahead. The company only has 2.5 million subscribers but its growth rate is already slowing considerably.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GPRO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GPRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPRO Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw -31.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from MCGEE BRIAN, who sale 9,511 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Nov 16. After this action, MCGEE BRIAN now owns 379,809 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $33,147 using the latest closing price.

Saltman Eve T., the SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec of GoPro Inc., sale 5,466 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Saltman Eve T. is holding 212,928 shares at $19,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Equity return is now at value -8.17, with -4.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.