GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Stock Sees a-1.72 Decrease

In the past week, GDRX stock has gone up by 3.45%, with a monthly gain of 9.20% and a quarterly surge of 11.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for GoodRx Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.22% for GDRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) is 174.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GDRX is 1.32.

The public float for GDRX is 74.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.93% of that float. On December 21, 2023, GDRX’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 6.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-09 that The online pharmacy company posted declines in both revenue and profitability in its third quarter. It met analyst estimates for net income but missed on the top line.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDRX Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.07. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc saw 34.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from Wagner Scott, who purchase 21,652 shares at the price of $5.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Wagner Scott now owns 182,900 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc, valued at $124,806 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Scott, the of GoodRx Holdings Inc, purchase 26,348 shares at $5.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Wagner Scott is holding 161,248 shares at $155,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.