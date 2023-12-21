Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.13 in comparison to its previous close of 14.98, however, the company has experienced a -0.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that We take a look at the action in business development companies through the third week of November and highlight some of the key themes we are watching. BDCs had a good week with a total return of around 1%, making them the best-performing sector across the income space. Different BDCs focus on different parts of the middle-market space, though this is typically not due to choice.

Is It Worth Investing in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Right Now?

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.63.

The public float for GBDC is 161.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of GBDC was 586.19K shares.

GBDC’s Market Performance

GBDC’s stock has seen a -0.27% decrease for the week, with a -1.11% drop in the past month and a 4.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.07% for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.28% for GBDC’s stock, with a 8.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBDC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GBDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBDC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GBDC Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.93. In addition, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. saw 14.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Rival Anita J., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.02 back on May 25. After this action, Rival Anita J. now owns 69,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc., valued at $104,160 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.