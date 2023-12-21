Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Stock Observes 8.32% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) has seen a 0.94% increase in the past week, with a 3.33% gain in the past month, and a 2.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for GSBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for GSBD’s stock, with a 8.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) is above average at 11.11x. The 36-month beta value for GSBD is also noteworthy at 1.21.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for GSBD is 109.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of GSBD on December 21, 2023 was 528.87K shares.

GSBD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) has jumped by 0.61 compared to previous close of 15.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-17 that Buying a business development company (BDCs) is kinda, sorta like investing like a venture capitalist (VC).

Analysts’ Opinion of GSBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GSBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GSBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on September 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSBD Trading at 5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSBD rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.94. In addition, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. saw 11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSBD starting from Miller David, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.16 back on May 08. After this action, Miller David now owns 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., valued at $263,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSBD

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.