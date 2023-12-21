Gold Resource Corp (GORO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.52.

The public float for GORO is 88.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of GORO was 494.70K shares.

GORO) stock’s latest price update

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO)’s stock price has soared by 10.27 in relation to previous closing price of 0.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Chet Holyoak – CFO Allen Palmiere – President, CEO and Director Alberto Reyes – COO Conference Call Participants Jake Sekelsky – Alliance Global Partners Heiko Ihle – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Gold Resource Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call.

GORO’s Market Performance

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) has seen a 1.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.39% gain in the past month and a -27.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for GORO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.13% for GORO’s stock, with a -47.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GORO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GORO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GORO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GORO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.25 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GORO Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GORO rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3146. In addition, Gold Resource Corp saw -78.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GORO

Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -8.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gold Resource Corp (GORO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.