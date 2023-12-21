Golar Lng (GLNG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, GLNG stock has gone up by 5.17%, with a monthly gain of 1.82% and a quarterly plunge of -2.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Golar Lng. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.13% for GLNG’s stock, with a 0.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.

The public float for GLNG is 97.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GLNG on December 21, 2023 was 951.97K shares.

GLNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) has increased by 0.86 when compared to last closing price of 22.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Golar LNG builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for LNG liquefaction and regasification, with a market cap of $2.3 billion. Golar’s assets include FLNG vessels currently working for Perenco, with the potential for new contracts that could double EBITDA. The arrival of FLNG Gimi to the BP offshore field and its operation in late 2024 will increase Golar’s EBITDA by 50% and potentially result in a dividend hike.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLNG Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.38. In addition, Golar Lng saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Equity return is now at value 2.38, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Golar Lng (GLNG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.