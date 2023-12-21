GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, GFS stock has gone up by 0.50%, with a monthly decline of -0.65% and a quarterly surge of 1.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for GlobalFoundries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.88% for GFS’s stock, with a -1.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) Right Now?

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GFS is at 1.71.

The public float for GFS is 79.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.23% of that float. The average trading volume for GFS on December 21, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

GFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) has dropped by -1.01 compared to previous close of 58.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-01 that Thomas Caulfield, GlobalFoundries CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk the semiconductor market, consumer demand and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GFS Trading at 6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.42. In addition, GlobalFoundries Inc saw 7.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Equity return is now at value 14.23, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.