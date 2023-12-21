Genpact Ltd (G) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has dropped by -1.38 compared to previous close of 34.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Genpact (G) is growing through its strategic collaborations and shareholder-friendly initiatives, while seasonality and rising costs are worrisome.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) Right Now?

Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for G is 166.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of G was 1.33M shares.

G’s Market Performance

G stock saw a decrease of -1.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Genpact Ltd (G). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.31% for G’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $38 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

G Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.31. In addition, Genpact Ltd saw -26.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Stein Kathryn Vanpelt, who sale 57,336 shares at the price of $34.85 back on Dec 04. After this action, Stein Kathryn Vanpelt now owns 85,775 shares of Genpact Ltd, valued at $1,998,149 using the latest closing price.

Tyagarajan N. V., the President and CEO of Genpact Ltd, sale 1,700 shares at $35.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Tyagarajan N. V. is holding 8,300 shares at $61,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Equity return is now at value 22.97, with 9.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genpact Ltd (G) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.