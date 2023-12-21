Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) has increased by 2.33 when compared to last closing price of 8.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that GTX’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 4%, while its margins have declined and debt has ticked up. The company is heavily negatively exposed to the EV transition, with the majority of its revenue relative to petrol/diesel cars and the use case of turbochargers in the future uncertain. The company is investing heavily in R&D but it is too early to say if GTX will be successful with its transition.

Is It Worth Investing in Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GTX is at 1.34.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for GTX is 233.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume for GTX on December 21, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

GTX’s Market Performance

GTX’s stock has seen a 1.58% increase for the week, with a 12.10% rise in the past month and a 9.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for Garrett Motion Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.55% for GTX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at 10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc saw 9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from Centerbridge Special Credit Pa, who sale 255,818 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Dec 14. After this action, Centerbridge Special Credit Pa now owns 11,243,696 shares of Garrett Motion Inc, valued at $2,115,330 using the latest closing price.

Centerbridge Special Credit Pa, the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc, sale 1,014,651 shares at $8.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Centerbridge Special Credit Pa is holding 11,287,784 shares at $8,406,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.