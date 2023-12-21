Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is above average at 18.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.41.

The public float for GCI is 126.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GCI on December 21, 2023 was 858.64K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GCI) stock’s latest price update

Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE: GCI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.56 in comparison to its previous close of 2.57, however, the company has experienced a 12.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-02 that The media sector mainstay reported its third-quarter results. It missed on both the top and bottom lines.

GCI’s Market Performance

Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) has seen a 12.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.77% gain in the past month and a -1.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for GCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.99% for GCI’s stock, with a 9.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $5 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GCI Trading at 17.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +25.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI rose by +12.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Gannett Co Inc. saw 24.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Tarica Laurence, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Nov 16. After this action, Tarica Laurence now owns 1,008,799 shares of Gannett Co Inc., valued at $370,000 using the latest closing price.

Reed Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Gannett Co Inc., purchase 60,000 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Reed Michael is holding 3,304,323 shares at $120,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.