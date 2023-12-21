Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has gone up by 1.60% for the week, with a 6.61% rise in the past month and a 2.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.56% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.53% for GLPI’s stock, with a 0.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is 17.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is 0.99.

The public float for GLPI is 255.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On December 21, 2023, GLPI’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.41 in relation to its previous close of 48.41. However, the company has experienced a 1.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Identifying potentially habitable planets in the Goldilocks Zone is a primary focus in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Similarly, in dividend investing, there is a Goldilocks Zone where companies take just the right amount of risk with their dividend payouts. The Seeking Alpha Premium Quant Ratings system assigns Dividend Safety grades to predict the likelihood of a dividend cut for a given company.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.74. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc saw -7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from SCHWARTZ BARRY F, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $45.83 back on Aug 17. After this action, SCHWARTZ BARRY F now owns 55,323 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, valued at $68,745 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ BARRY F, the Director of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $47.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SCHWARTZ BARRY F is holding 53,823 shares at $47,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Equity return is now at value 18.94, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.