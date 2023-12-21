Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLMD is 0.90.

The public float for GLMD is 3.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLMD on December 21, 2023 was 196.22K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GLMD) stock’s latest price update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-13 that Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD ) stock is on the move Thursday after the company priced a public offering of its shares. Galmed Pharmaceuticals intends to offer up 6,578,947 shares of GLMD stock at a price of $2.28 per share.

GLMD’s Market Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) has seen a 14.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.94% decline in the past month and a -33.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.41% for GLMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.96% for GLMD’s stock, with a -83.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLMD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for GLMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLMD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

GLMD Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLMD rose by +14.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3591. In addition, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw -94.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLMD

Equity return is now at value -48.29, with -39.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.