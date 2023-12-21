Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT)’s stock price has soared by 17.90 in relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2022-09-08 that A subsidiary of a blockchain application technology developer is moving forward in its acquisition bid for a Korean financial services firm that provides online brokerage services, IPOs and other related services. Future FinTech Hong Kong Limited (FTFT HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for FTFT is 10.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTFT on December 21, 2023 was 40.91K shares.

FTFT’s Market Performance

FTFT stock saw an increase of 24.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 54.13% and a quarterly increase of -2.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.62% for Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.53% for FTFT’s stock, with a -5.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FTFT Trading at 29.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.61%, as shares surge +48.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTFT rose by +24.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8764. In addition, Future FinTech Group Inc saw -39.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTFT

Equity return is now at value -17.63, with -14.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.