FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has decreased by -0.80 when compared to last closing price of 19.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-17 that Buying a business development company (BDCs) is kinda, sorta like investing like a venture capitalist (VC).

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is above average at 8.26x. The 36-month beta value for FSK is also noteworthy at 1.38.

The public float for FSK is 265.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume of FSK on December 21, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

FSK’s stock has seen a -0.70% decrease for the week, with a -0.51% drop in the past month and a 0.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.04% for FS KKR Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for FSK’s stock, with a 2.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSK Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.93. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 15.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Hopkins Jerel A, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $20.09 back on Dec 08. After this action, Hopkins Jerel A now owns 7,650 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $10,048 using the latest closing price.

Sandler Elizabeth, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Sandler Elizabeth is holding 4,700 shares at $20,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.