Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has dropped by -1.63 compared to previous close of 72.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that Fortive should see a reacceleration in growth due to bottoming orders in its Tektronix business and the completion of the transition to a direct sales model in the ASP business. The company’s revenue growth is supported by strength in the Facility and Asset Lifecycle and software businesses, as well as potential interest rate cuts in FY24. Fortive Corporation’s margins are expected to benefit from operating leverage, cost reductions, and productivity initiatives.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) is above average at 30.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.

The public float for FTV is 350.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTV on December 21, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

FTV’s Market Performance

FTV’s stock has seen a 0.58% increase for the week, with a 5.79% rise in the past month and a -3.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for Fortive Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.93% for FTV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTV Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.77. In addition, Fortive Corp saw 11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Murphy Patrick K, who sale 21,793 shares at the price of $76.50 back on Jul 28. After this action, Murphy Patrick K now owns 60,716 shares of Fortive Corp, valued at $1,667,164 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Charles E, the SVP – Chief Financial Officer of Fortive Corp, sale 16,911 shares at $76.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that McLaughlin Charles E is holding 101,319 shares at $1,296,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 5.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fortive Corp (FTV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.