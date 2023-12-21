Flywire Corp (FLYW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.58 in relation to its previous close of 24.04. However, the company has experienced a -2.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)(“Flywire” or the “Company”) a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company’s management team will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FLYW is at 0.94.

The public float for FLYW is 115.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.85% of that float. The average trading volume for FLYW on December 21, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW’s stock has seen a -2.89% decrease for the week, with a -0.64% drop in the past month and a -24.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for Flywire Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for FLYW stock, with a simple moving average of -20.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.09. In addition, Flywire Corp saw -5.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Butterfield Peter, who sale 2,161 shares at the price of $21.78 back on Dec 08. After this action, Butterfield Peter now owns 142,332 shares of Flywire Corp, valued at $47,075 using the latest closing price.

Ellis Michael G, the Chief Financial Officer of Flywire Corp, sale 3,394 shares at $23.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Ellis Michael G is holding 337,004 shares at $78,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Equity return is now at value -1.76, with -1.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flywire Corp (FLYW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.