FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLJ is -1.16.

FLJ currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of FLJ on December 21, 2023 was 226.05K shares.

The stock price of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) has jumped by 8.94 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-24 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, offer investors the allure of exponential growth. As an inherently volatile market sector, penny stocks can rapidly surge on positive news, rumors, and breakthroughs – allowing traders to potentially lock in short-term gains.

FLJ’s Market Performance

FLJ’s stock has risen by 8.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -70.20% and a quarterly drop of -89.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.24% for FLJ Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -60.76% for FLJ’s stock, with a -91.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FLJ Trading at -80.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.04%, as shares sank -70.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.1067. In addition, FLJ Group Ltd ADR saw -98.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.