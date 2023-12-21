FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) has increased by 5.77 when compared to last closing price of 1.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that FiscalNote is a government analytics platform that provides structured data on legislative bills to government agencies, businesses, trade groups, and non-profit agencies in over 80 countries. The company’s flagship product, the GRM system, identifies new legislation and its implications in real-time, making it a valuable tool for compliance and pursuing goals. FiscalNote has the potential to become the Bloomberg equivalent in legislative data and capture the majority of Fortune 100 companies as customers.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.29.

The public float for NOTE is 102.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOTE on December 21, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

NOTE’s Market Performance

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has seen a -6.78% decrease in the past week, with a 5.77% rise in the past month, and a -50.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.13% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for NOTE stock, with a simple moving average of -49.55% for the last 200 days.

NOTE Trading at -16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1155. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc saw -82.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Nilsson Keith, who purchase 6,345,702 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Dec 15. After this action, Nilsson Keith now owns 4,752,782 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, valued at $3,617,050 using the latest closing price.

Nilsson Keith, the Director of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, sale 6,345,702 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Nilsson Keith is holding 0 shares at $3,617,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Equity return is now at value -81.08, with -25.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.