Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTHM) has increased by 10.57 when compared to last closing price of 3.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 50.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTHM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTHM is 1.97.

The public float for FTHM is 10.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTHM on December 21, 2023 was 32.14K shares.

FTHM’s Market Performance

FTHM stock saw an increase of 50.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.79% and a quarterly increase of -20.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.41% for Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.53% for FTHM’s stock, with a -27.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTHM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FTHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTHM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTHM Trading at 21.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.89%, as shares surge +36.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTHM rose by +50.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Fathom Holdings Inc saw -13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTHM starting from Murray Stephen H., who purchase 18,817 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Dec 14. After this action, Murray Stephen H. now owns 34,249 shares of Fathom Holdings Inc, valued at $50,053 using the latest closing price.

Flanders Scott N, the Director of Fathom Holdings Inc, purchase 300,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Flanders Scott N is holding 446,100 shares at $600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTHM

Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -29.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.