F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.38 in relation to its previous close of 13.78. However, the company has experienced a 1.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that FNB Corp’s shares have outperformed many regional banks, losing only 15% of their value compared to over 30% for some peers. FNB’s net interest income increased by 10% from last year, and its net interest margin expanded compared to a year ago, thanks to a smaller securities portfolio and stable deposits. The bank has a diverse loan book and a strong capital position, which could lead to accelerated share repurchases and a higher dividend.

Is It Worth Investing in F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB) is 8.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FNB is 1.09.

The public float for FNB is 354.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On December 21, 2023, FNB’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB stock saw an increase of 1.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.39% and a quarterly increase of 27.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for F.N.B. Corp. (FNB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.98% for FNB stock, with a simple moving average of 17.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $15 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNB Trading at 16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +16.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.68. In addition, F.N.B. Corp. saw 4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 64,380 shares of F.N.B. Corp., valued at $4,924 using the latest closing price.

GUERRIERI GARY L, the Chief Credit Officer of F.N.B. Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GUERRIERI GARY L is holding 89,317 shares at $73,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Equity return is now at value 10.15, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.