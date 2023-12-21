Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has gone up by 4.25% for the week, with a 17.55% rise in the past month and a 24.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for EXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.60% for EXR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Right Now?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXR is at 0.76.

The public float for EXR is 209.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for EXR on December 21, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

EXR) stock’s latest price update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.90 in relation to its previous close of 153.59. However, the company has experienced a 4.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that Extra Space Storage shares have rallied 50% in the past two months, bringing them back to the flat line over the past year, aided by the decline in long-term interest rates. The company’s adjusted funds from operation fell by 8.6% in Q3, and it will need to generate increased revenue to make its recent acquisition worthwhile. While the self-storage industry has proven its durability, Extra Space is seeing a slowing in new-customer signups and faces challenges with rising expenses.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $155 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXR Trading at 22.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +18.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.83. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw 3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Saffire Joseph, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $154.10 back on Dec 14. After this action, Saffire Joseph now owns 42,344 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $3,852,500 using the latest closing price.

Saffire Joseph, the Director of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $142.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Saffire Joseph is holding 67,344 shares at $2,144,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Equity return is now at value 8.88, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.