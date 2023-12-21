Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) has seen a 2.57% increase in the past week, with a 6.72% gain in the past month, and a 11.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for EXPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for EXPD’s stock, with a 8.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (NYSE: EXPD) Right Now?

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (NYSE: EXPD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The public float for EXPD is 144.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPD on December 21, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

EXPD) stock’s latest price update

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (NYSE: EXPD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.84 in relation to its previous close of 126.49. However, the company has experienced a 2.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Strong Liquidity and shareholder-friendly steps boost Expeditors (EXPD).

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EXPD by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EXPD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $110 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPD Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.39. In addition, Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. saw 20.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from Musser Jeffrey S, who sale 30,041 shares at the price of $111.30 back on Jun 01. After this action, Musser Jeffrey S now owns 116,587 shares of Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc., valued at $3,343,602 using the latest closing price.

Dickerman Jeffrey F, the Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec of Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc., sale 1,608 shares at $117.89 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Dickerman Jeffrey F is holding 5,484 shares at $189,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Equity return is now at value 27.24, with 14.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.