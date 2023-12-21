Examining the Volatility of JBG SMITH Properties’s (JBGS) Stock

The stock of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has seen a -1.90% decrease in the past week, with a 25.33% gain in the past month, and a 22.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for JBGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.84% for JBGS’s stock, with a 15.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09.

The public float for JBGS is 95.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBGS on December 21, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

JBGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) has plunged by -1.10 when compared to previous closing price of 17.21, but the company has seen a -1.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that JBG Smith Properties shares have underperformed the S&P 500 and the real estate sector over the past 5 years. JBGS has been focused on shifting its business mix to be more balanced between commercial and multifamily properties. The company has been aggressively repurchasing shares, indicating confidence in its position and sending investors an important signal about valuation.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBGS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JBGS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for JBGS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $15 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBGS Trading at 19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +28.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBGS fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.41. In addition, JBG SMITH Properties saw -10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBGS starting from Valdes Angela, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.85 back on Dec 14. After this action, Valdes Angela now owns 10,098 shares of JBG SMITH Properties, valued at $35,700 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Kevin, the Chief Development Officer of JBG SMITH Properties, sale 16,000 shares at $16.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Reynolds Kevin is holding 9 shares at $260,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBGS

Equity return is now at value -2.67, with -1.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.