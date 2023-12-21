Examining the Volatility of Generation Bio Co’s (GBIO) Stock

In the past week, GBIO stock has gone down by -16.26%, with a monthly gain of 34.92% and a quarterly plunge of -56.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.56% for Generation Bio Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.07% for GBIO’s stock, with a -55.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.67.

The public float for GBIO is 48.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBIO on December 21, 2023 was 756.39K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.05 in comparison to its previous close of 1.89, however, the company has experienced a -16.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-07 that Penny stocks – the cheap stocks trading under $5 per share, offer investors massive upside potential alongside higher risk. Since even incremental price moves translate into huge percentage gains in the stock market, timing entries right can set you up for explosive profits.

GBIO Trading at 9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +47.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO fell by -16.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5720. In addition, Generation Bio Co saw -56.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Appelhans Dannielle, who purchase 7,363 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Dec 08. After this action, Appelhans Dannielle now owns 7,363 shares of Generation Bio Co, valued at $13,180 using the latest closing price.

Appelhans Dannielle, the Director of Generation Bio Co, purchase 637 shares at $1.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Appelhans Dannielle is holding 12,637 shares at $1,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

Equity return is now at value -45.81, with -31.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.