Exagen Inc (XGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN)'s stock price has gone rise by 5.99 in comparison to its previous close of 1.67, however, the company has experienced a 12.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.

The public float for XGN is 8.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XGN on December 21, 2023 was 36.02K shares.

XGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Exagen Inc (XGN) has seen a 12.74% increase in the past week, with a 13.46% rise in the past month, and a -26.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.03% for XGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.78% for XGN’s stock, with a -25.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XGN Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares surge +14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XGN rose by +12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6532. In addition, Exagen Inc saw -26.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XGN starting from ABALLI JOHN, who sale 33,819 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Oct 17. After this action, ABALLI JOHN now owns 415,984 shares of Exagen Inc, valued at $59,018 using the latest closing price.

TULLIS JAMES L L, the 10% Owner of Exagen Inc, purchase 167 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that TULLIS JAMES L L is holding 1,515,839 shares at $519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XGN

Equity return is now at value -77.60, with -39.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Exagen Inc (XGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.