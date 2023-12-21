Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37.

The public float for EVLV is 94.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVLV on December 21, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) has plunged by -4.29 when compared to previous closing price of 4.89, but the company has seen a 1.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InsiderTrades reported 2023-11-15 that Next-gen technologies can lead to early retirement if you choose the right ones to invest in. Following smart money can help mitigate risk.

EVLV’s Market Performance

EVLV’s stock has risen by 1.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.96% and a quarterly drop of -5.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.45% for EVLV’s stock, with a -3.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVLV Trading at 12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc saw 80.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Ellenbogen Michael, who sale 29,215 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Dec 19. After this action, Ellenbogen Michael now owns 2,153,008 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $146,367 using the latest closing price.

Ellenbogen Michael, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 41,667 shares at $4.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Ellenbogen Michael is holding 2,182,223 shares at $200,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Equity return is now at value -58.07, with -37.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.