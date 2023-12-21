Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Vicarious Surgical Inc’s (RBOT) Stock

The stock of Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has seen a 52.54% increase in the past week, with a 3.51% gain in the past month, and a -42.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.20% for RBOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.94% for RBOT stock, with a simple moving average of -68.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RBOT is also noteworthy at 1.13.

The public float for RBOT is 83.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. The average trading volume of RBOT on December 21, 2023 was 629.47K shares.

RBOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT) has surged by 41.99 when compared to previous closing price of 0.30, but the company has seen a 52.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-15 that WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 9:00 am ET. Interested parties can access a.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBOT Trading at 21.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.20%, as shares surge +18.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT rose by +52.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3022. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc saw -78.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Kelly William John, who sale 4,984 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Nov 06. After this action, Kelly William John now owns 534,221 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc, valued at $2,219 using the latest closing price.

Kelly William John, the CFO and Treasurer of Vicarious Surgical Inc, sale 4,858 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kelly William John is holding 539,205 shares at $2,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

Equity return is now at value -63.78, with -48.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.