Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s (SWK) Stock

The stock of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has seen a -0.38% decrease in the past week, with a 5.04% gain in the past month, and a 13.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for SWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.94% for SWK’s stock, with a 10.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.

The public float for SWK is 150.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWK on December 21, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

SWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) has dropped by -0.98 compared to previous close of 97.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Stanley Black (SWK) inks a deal to sell its Infrastructure business for $760 million to focus on the core businesses while supporting capital-allocation priorities.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $89 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWK Trading at 9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.75. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc saw 28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Robinson Graham, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $91.83 back on Dec 05. After this action, Robinson Graham now owns 26,435 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, valued at $183,660 using the latest closing price.

Link Janet, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, sale 3,081 shares at $98.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Link Janet is holding 32,690 shares at $304,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Equity return is now at value -1.12, with -0.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.